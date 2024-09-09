ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off one of the most disappointing games in recent memory as the South Carolina Gamecocks came into Kroger Field and dominated the Cats from start to finish. Had Kentucky won this game, College GameDay would have likely been in Lexington for the Georgia game, but Mark Stoops's team wasn't able to get it done.
Now, a Kentucky team with a very low morale will have to face the #1 overall team in college football, and these two things are never a good mix. ESPN is only giving the Wildcats a 7.7% chance to win this game at home. The spread is currently set at 24 points in favor of Georgia, so no one believes the Wildcats have a chance in this football game.
Brock Vandagriff will get a chance at revenge against his old team, but the way his offensive line played against South Carolina, it's scary to think how much pressure Georgia is going to get on the transfer. It's hard to see a world where Kentucky has a chance in this game, but for this team to be able to hang their heads high, the Wildcats need to keep this game respectable.
If Kentucky loses at home to Georgia, the Wildcats will start the season 1-2, and knowing games against Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are still on the schedule, a bowl game could become hard to come by for the Wildcats. Coach Stoops and his team need to get dialed in and soon, or this season could get out of hand.