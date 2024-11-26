ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Louisville
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will not be playing in a Bowl Game this season, so their final chance to bring Big Blue Nation another big win will be to take down their biggest rival, Louisville.
Kentucky will be getting a boost at quarterback as true freshman gunslinger Cutter Boley will get the start for the Wildcats. Boley came in the game for Kentucky in the second half against Texas and was a spark. In just the second half, Boley was able to throw for 160 yards on 18 attempts against the second-best pass defense in college football.
Boley is the future of the program at the most important position so it will be interesting to see how he plays in his first start.
If Boley goes out and plays well, there will be a lot of excitement for next season with this football team, knowing the Wildcats have an elite young offensive core.
ESPN doesn't seem to have a lot of confidence in the Wildcats in this football game, as they give Louisville a 70.2% chance to come into Lexington and take home the Governor's Cup.
Coach Stoops and the Wildcats will look to end the season with a bang, taking down the Cardinals in Kroger Field. Kentucky will have some work to do in the transfer portal this offseason, but they do have a solid young core that should have this program in a good spot for the future. A win against Louisville would be the perfect way to end a disappointing season for the Kentucky Wildcats.