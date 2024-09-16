ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Ohio
The Kentucky Wildcats just lost a heartbreaker to the Georgia Bulldogs at home 13-12, but this gave Big Blue Nation hope for the rest of the season. Kentucky's defense was incredible in this game, and the Wildcats had multiple opportunities to get the win.
Offensively there is still a lot to improve on. This team is going to be built on running the ball, but the Wildcats need to find a way to get some more explosive plays. Kentucky has some excellent receivers, so this team needs to work on getting the vertical passing game going. This will complement the rushing attack and likely make it even better.
It was painful to play the best team in college football so close and come up short, but this season is not over, and if Kentucky can get things going on offense, the Wildcats can turn this season around.
College football is all about having a short memory, and that needs to be the case for the Wildcats as they need to move on and get a win over the Ohio Bobcats.
ESPN doesn't seem to think that will be an issue for the Wildcats, as their matchup predictor gives Kentucky an 88.5% chance to win this football game. The line opened at -18.5 for the Wildcats at home, so Kentucky needs to find a way to get some offense going if they want to cover this line against a solid MAC team. This will be a get-right game for the Wildcats as they get ready for the heat of SEC play.