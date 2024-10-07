ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt just pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football history, and now they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky is coming off their bye week, which hopefully gave this team a chance to get healthy as a tough stretch of football is coming up for Mark Stoops's team.
Vanderbilt has a really good veteran quarterback in Diego Pavia, who will come into Lexington with a ton of confidence after playing lights out in the win over #1 Alabama.
Despite Vandy pulling off the massive upset, ESPN and Vegas don't seem to have much confidence in the Commodores. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 68.2% chance of winning this game at home in front of Big Blue Nation. The line in Vegas is currently at -13.5 in favor of the Wildcats, so people aren't buying into the Vanderbilt hype.
While Vanderbilt was able to put up 40 points against Alabama, they won't be able to do this against the elite Kentucky defense. If the offense led by Brock Vandagriff is able to move the football and score points, the Wildcats will get the big win at home. Both teams are coming into this game with a ton of confidence coming off top ten wins.
Kentucky needs this win to keep the momentum going after the big win over Ole Miss. If the defense plays well, the Wildcats should be able to get it done.
It will be a perfect Saturday in Lexington as the horses are running at Kenneland and Kentucky fans will get ready for a big home game before the weather cools down.