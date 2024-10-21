ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers
The 2024 football season hasn't gone as planned for the Kentucky Wildcats, and it is hard to see things changing in a more positive direction anytime soon. Kentucky only has three wins on the season and still has to play Tennessee and Texas on the road and play a serviceable Louisville team at home.
The game that will make or break Kentucky's chances of making a bowl game is the upcoming matchup with the Auburn Tigers. Like Kentucky, the Auburn Tigers have had a very disappointing season as they are 2-5 so far this season.
Auburn has lost five games, but they have hung around in most of the losses, so while Kentucky should win this game if they play well, the Auburn Tigers are a bit better than the 2-5 record shows.
ESPN believes this is going to be a close football game, but they give the Kentucky Wildcats an edge as they give Mark Stoops's team a 51.4% chance to get the home win.
If the Wildcats are able to beat Auburn and Murray State, more than likely, the matchup with Louisville would be for bowl eligibility, making these three games all very important.
Kentucky's defense didn't have a great showing in the loss to Florida, so they need to have a bounce-back game against Auburn, a team that has turned the ball over a ton this season.
This game will have a big impact on the rest of the season for the Wildcats but could also have an impact on the future of the program.