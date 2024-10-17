ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off an ugly loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores and are set to face off with the Florida Gators. For only the second time this season, the Wildcats will hit the road as they will make the trip to Gainsville to take on Florida.
Graham Mertz will not quarterback the Florida Gators as he has an ACL injury, meaning freshman phenom DJ Lagway will start on Saturday. Lagway is the future for the Gators, but he has already played in a handful of games this season, meaning this won't be his first action.
If Lagway comes out and has a good game, it will be hard for the Wildcats to get the big road win. ESPN seems to think this will be the case, as they give the Wildcats only a 40.8% chance to get the road win.
Coach Mark Stoops always seems to have a great game plan after an ugly loss, so this game should be an interesting one. If Brock Vandagriff and the Kentucky offense are able to push the ball downfield, they have a real shot to get the big win. The defense will need to keep playing well, and if they are able to put pressure on Lagway, this will also go a long way to helping the Wildcats win.
It is going to be a really interesting football game that could truly go either way. If Kentucky wants to find a way to salvage the season and the Vandy loss, this is a must-win game.