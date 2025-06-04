ESPN's Football Power Index predicts the record for the Kentucky Wildcats
A make-or-break season is coming up for the Kentucky Wildcats on the football field, and there is a lot of pressure on Mark Stoops. Last season, the Wildcats went 4-8 with Brock Vandagriff at the helm at quarterback, and now Stoops will be looking for a large improvement.
The Wildcats have an incredibly tough schedule this season, which is the reason many don't believe they will make a bowl game.
ESPN recently released their Football Power Index that had the Kentucky Wildcats ranked 34th overall. The issue for the Wildcats is that seven of their opponents are ranked higher than them in this metric. This is the reason many don't believe it is going to be a successful season for Stoops.
The FPI believes the Wildcats will finish the season with a record somewhere in the ballpark of 5.6-6.4. Some believe with the schedule the Wildcats are set to play that this is quite generous.
Kentucky is going to need good play out of transfer quarterback Zach Calzada if the Wildcats are going to find a way to overachieve this season. While the athletic department might not be willing to admit it, the seat is heating up for Stoops, so he needs to find a way to get this 2025 Kentucky football team to a bowl game, but it won't be an easy task.
This will be a pivotal season for the Kentucky football program as the record on the field could end up deciding what the future looks like on the gridiron in Lexington.