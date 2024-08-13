Former Kentucky football star is the spokesperson for an interesting new product
All of Big Blue Nation knows that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis likes mayonnaise in his coffee. While this might turn the stomachs of some, according to the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, it is a delicacy.
Levis's love for mayo led to a partnership with Hellmann's Mayonnaise, which has led to a... checks notes, new cologne? Yes, you read that correctly. Levis and Hellmann's have come together to introduce "Will Levis No. 8 Parfum de Mayonnaise," which you can currently purchase for eight dollars.
Let's take a look at the commercial Hellmann's put out for Levis's new signature scent.
Levis is set to start for the Tennessee Titans in his sophomore NFL season. Last year, in only a few starts, Levis turned heads, and now many believe he is set for a breakout year in the NFL. The Titans hired Brian Callahan as the head coach, and he was the OC for the Bengals, who helped Joe Burrow get his career going. The hope in Nashville is that Callahan will be able to help Levis break out just as he did Burrow.
The Titans also went and added some players to the offense, like Tony Pollard and Tyler Boyd, which should help give Levis some more options.
Levis is a player that Kentucky fans might want to add to their fantasy football teams as he has a high upside, thanks to his ability to use his legs on top of his arm talent. This should be a big year for the former Kentucky quarterback.