Former UK Running Back A.J. Rose Waived by Los Angeles Rams

Following an up and down preseason, former Kentucky running back A.J. Rose is now on the look for a new NFL home. 

The Los Angeles Rams released the Cleveland, Ohio native after he experienced both highs and lows in the matter of a week in blue and yellow. In the first game of the preseason, Rose converted a goal-line score, highlighting his eight carries for 19 yards. 

Just six days later, Rose was apart of a failed handoff with quarterback Bryce Perkins, spoiling a third-and-short, killing a Rams' drive in their eventual 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans. He had just three carries for 10 yards in what was his final game for Los Angeles. 

After playing in Lexington for four seasons (2017-20) where he rushed for 1,971 yards,  Rose headed to the NFL, where he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. He made a splash in his NFL preseason debut, rushing for 100 yards, but was never able to crack anything more than the practice squad during the regular season, eventually getting waived in the summer before signing with the Rams. 

There was no expectation that Rose would make LA's roster, despite his 6-foot-1, 212-pound frame. He'll now look to find the third home of his professional career. 

