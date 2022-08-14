Freshman Deone Walker 'Can Be A Wrecker' For Wildcats Defensive Front

The defensive line group won Kentucky's first scrimmage of the preseason, based on the comments of Head Coach Mark Stoops.

"I feel like that is one group that stood out to me," Stoops said of the defensive line. "I feel like we were physical up front today. They were disruptive and strong. There wasn't much oozing going on where you get that push an extra two to three yards. They were very stern and physical. Did a better job in pass rush. All things we have been working hard at showed up today."

One reason for that was because of the play of freshman Deon eWalker during Saturday's scrimmage.

"I like the young guys," Stoops said. "Deone (Walker), on the defensive side, jumped out to you right away. Deone can be a wrecker upfront which is great. It was good to see that. He definitely showed up today. He was highly recruited, very sought after coming out of high school. To have a D-lineman with that kind of length and then be loose enough and sudden enough to get pressure on the quarterback from the inside position. He’s very good. Great starting point. He definitely showed up today. To be able to do it all, to be a run stopper but also put pressure on the quarterback, be a complete D-lineman, I think he has that kind of potential."

The massive 6'6", 330lbs mauler was a huge recruiting victory for the Wildcats in the 2022 class, as the standout prospect from Cass Technical school in Michigan chose Mark Stoops' program over Michigan and Georgia.

Walker could find time early in the rotation for the Wildcats this fall, especially if he can pressure the passer up the middle or demand a double-team that allows the linebackers to play more freely.

featured image via Deone Walker Instragram