Game Balls: Kentucky-Ole Miss

Kentucky's come back bid fell short in Oxford today, as the Wildcats managed to get into scoring position late, but a late strip sack secured a 22-19 win for the Rebels. Still, despite the loss, as always, the Wildcats Today staff gives out Game Balls from the contest.

Offense

Kentucky's offense just couldn't find a way today when it was needed most, despite a couple of questionable calls by officials that did not go in the Wildcats' direction. Will Levis had turnover issues, but even in the loss, there were still positives for Kentucky in this one. Barion Brown was a highlight reel, but the return of Chris Rodriguez was key for Kentucky today. Despite missing the first four games, Rodriguez appeared in mid-season form. He carried the ball 19 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, while also adding three receptions for 40 yards. He earns our game ball in his first game of 2022.

Defense

Kentucky's defense struggled at times, but they consistently got off the field when they needed to. They held the Rebels to 22 points, but there is still plenty to clean up from this unit. This game ball goes to Jordan Wright. Wright flew around for the Wildcats today, and he seemed to make a play when they needed it the most. He had 8 total tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup on the day.

Special Teams

This unit giveth and taketh away today, but the electric freshman Barion Brown, who could have arguably been the offense player of the game as well, made big play after big play in the return. Brown returned three kicks for a total of 164 yards, including an 85-yarder that set Kentucky up for an early score.