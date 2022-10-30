Game Notes: Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6

Here are game notes from the No. 19 Wildcats crushing 44-6 loss to No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville.

SERIES INFORMATION

Tennessee leads the series, 83-26-9, and has won two in a row.

o Tennessee leads in games played in Knoxville, 44-11-6.

o This was the first time UK and UT played when both teams were ranked since 1951.

o This was the 118th meeting, third-most played rivalry in the SEC.

PLAYER NOTES

Will Levis completed 16 of 27 passes for 98 yards.

o Levis now has 4,552 passing yards in his Kentucky career, jumping to seventh in program history.

§ He needs just 547 more to move into sixth.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 15 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

o He scored a touchdown rushing on a three-yard sprint into the endzone for Kentucky’s first score of the game.

§ It was the 30th rushing touchdown of his career.

Barion Brown and Dane Key each extended their streak of catching a pass in each game of their collegiate careers.

Jordan Dingle had career highs with four catches for 44 yards.

o He caught a season-long 24-yard pass for a first down on Kentucky’s first touchdown drive of the game.

o He has a reception in every game this season.

Tre’vonn Rybka had his first career sack in the game against Tennessee and had four total tackles.

D’Eryk Jackson led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 tackles, including four solo stops and one-half tackle for loss.

Jordan Lovett had a career-high eight total tackles, second-most on the team in the game.

DeAndre Square needs one more tackle to reach the 300-tackle club after making three total tackles before departing tonight’s game.

For quick takeaways from the loss to the Volunteers, click here.

Hear what Mark Stoops had to say about the loss here.

Kentucky will return next Saturday for its final road game of the season in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff from Faurot Field is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time. The game will air on the SEC Network.

