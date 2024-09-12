Georgia HC Kirby Smart had high praise for Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Georgia Bulldogs in Lexington, and Mark Stoops's starting quarterback is a Georgia transfer. Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff has played his entire career at Georgia before making the move to Lexington.
Vandagriff was never the starter in Athens, so the former five-star felt it was time for him to go somewhere and play.
In the transfer portal era of college football, so many athletes handle transferring schools wrong, and it sounds like that wasn't the case for Vandagriff. Kirby Smart talked about how Vandagriff handled the situation, and it sounds like Kentucky's new QB handled the situation exactly how it should be done. Here is what Coach Smart had to say.
“It was very lighthearted. He understood and had already told us that if Carson was coming back, he was probably going to play somewhere else. He was very professional about it. He was very emotional because he loves Georgia. He graduated from Georgia, he won 2 national championships at Georgia. He made Georgia better, he left it better than he found.”- Kirby Smart on Brock Vandagriff
While Vandagriff still holds love for Georgia, he would love to take down his former school on Saturday, especially coming off a game against South Carolina where the Kentucky offense laid an egg.
Kentucky is a heavy underdog against the Georgia Bulldogs, but over the years, Georgia, while always leaving with the win, has struggled in Lexington. The Wildcats could cover the +24-point spread in this football game if the offense is better than a week ago.