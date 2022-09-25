Halftime Thoughts: No. 8 Kentucky 14, Northern Illinois 14

Through 30 minutes, No. 8 Kentucky and Northern Illinois are tied 14-14. Here are some halftime thoughts

Costly, Costly Turnover

In UK's last drive of the half, Kavosiey Smoke fumbled after breaking off a decent run, giving the ball back to NIU. With less than a minute to go, the Huskies take advantage and run a beautiful end-around pass play that results in a touchdown, tying the game up right before the break.

It's Smoke's first lost fumble of the season, but boy is it a bad one at an awful time.

No Lombardi, No Problem

NIU's offense has operated without issue despite being without starting QB Rocky Lombardi. Redshirt freshman Ethan Hampton has done well under center, throwing for 77 yards on eight completions. The Huskies offense has managed to gash the UK defense on multiple occasions, both through the air and on the ground. Running backs have combined for 99 yards on 22 attempts.

Jekyll and Hyde Scoring Drives

Kentucky managed to score in both methodical and quick fashion. The opening drive of the game for UK went 16 plays and took over eight minutes. The second TD drive of the night went 98 yards, but took less than two minutes and needed just four plays. NIU's passing defense was exploited by Tayvion Robinson, as the Virginia Tech transfer dashed of a 69-yard touchdown score, the first of his Kentucky career. The play was also the longest of his collegiate career, going back to his time at Va Tech.

Jacquez Jones = Tackling Machine

The senior linebacker has been a menace through 30 minutes, racking up 10 tackles. Kentucky's defense has been nowhere near as stout as it was against Youngstown a weekend ago. Jones, however, is strafing all over the place finding the football. At this rate, UK may need about 15 more from the Ole Miss transfer if they want to secure a victory over the defending MAC champs.