Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.

The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.

Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary

Miami QB Brett Gabbert has proved to be well-suited for an SEC challenge, as he's given the UK defense everything it can handle so far.

He's notched 101 yards on 12 completions. Gabbert has also added 23 yards on the ground, finding the right times to escape the pocket. Mac Hippenhammer has been his top target so far, as the wideout has four catches for 57 yards.

The first drive of the game for Miami was an impressive one, as it marched down the field on 13 plays, going 75 yards for a score. Tyre Shelton capped off the drive with a 22-yard dash to the endzone.

Kentucky's O-line faltering

The Big Blue Wall hasn't looked impressive so far, as Miami has three sacks and has hurried Will Levis on multiple occasions. Kenneth Horsey has played after it was thought he may be held out due to not being fully healthy throughout camp.

Tayvion Robinson is as advertised

The Virginia Tech transfer has been a massive weapon for UK so far, totaling 123 yards on five catches. It is his first ever game with 100 receiving yards or more.

Levis has looked for the senior quite a bit tonight, and for good reason. Dane Key and Jordan Dingle both have two receptions, equaling 47 yards. Brendan Bates claimed the first touchdown of the season, catching a 6-yard rocket from Levis.

No run game for UK

Kentucky is without Chris Rodriguez Jr, and it's showing. Kentucky has just 28 yards on the ground after 14 carries.

Kavosiey Smoke got the start, but he has just 23 yards on five rushes. He also has one catch for 10 yards. Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain have had two snaps each, totaling 16 yards.

Points are going to come through the air for the Wildcats tonight by the looks of things.