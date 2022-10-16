Halftime Thoughts: Penalties Galore Between the Wildcats and Bulldogs

Penalties were the appetizer and the main course for Kentucky in the first half, but its somehow found itself tied with No. 16 Mississippi State 3-3 through 30 minutes of play.

Kentucky has 10 penalties for 69 yards, while Miss State has six for 55. Before the Bulldogs could run the first play of the game, the UK defense had two offsides penalties. Barion Brown ran a punt back to the endzone, but a block in the back ruined that.

On the other side, an unnecessary roughness and offsides call moved the ball down the field for UK, as the Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot, allowing Matt Ruffolo to make a 28-yard chip shot.

Ruffolo missed his first kick of the game from over 50 yards out. On the second attempt, head coach Mark Stoops sent his kicker out with nine seconds left, though he could have ran one more play, even with no timeouts left.

Kentucky out-gained Miss State 177-96, holding the Bulldogs to just 19 rushing yards. The UK defense has been stout, not missing tackles nearly as much as it did in Starkville against the air raid a year ago.

UK held the ball for 19 minutes and had three drives last 10 or more plays, yet it came away with just a field goal.

Will Levis is 10-13 for 103 yards passing. Chris Rodriguez has 61 yards on 13 carries.

Will Rogers is just 12-20 for 77 yards for the Bulldogs.

Bottom line, that was an ugly first half of football. Kentucky was as undisciplined as ever under Stoops, but luckily the Bulldogs have been almost as bad.

OC Rich Scangarello's play-calling has been way too secure, not letting Levis take many deep shots. The simple screens aren't working against the Miss State defense.

It's gonna be another one of those nights under the lights in Lexington. Has quite the early 2010's feel to it.

Where's Eddie Gran?

For live updates of the second half, click here.