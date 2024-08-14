How many games will Kentucky football win this season?
It's almost time for Kentucky football, and Big Blue Nation can't wait to hear the words: "It's football time in the Bluegrass." This is going to be a very interesting season for the Kentucky Wildcats as there are a lot of question marks on this team.
The biggest question mark is Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who came to the Wildcats from Georgia. Vandagriff was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but got buried behind some excellent quarterbacks in Athens, which led to his transfer to Kentucky.
A lot of Kentucky's football season will depend on Vandagriff's play. If he has a really good season, the Wildcats will overachieve. If he doesn't, it will be tough sledding for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kentucky's 2024 football schedule is brutal, as it includes road trips to play #6 Ole Miss, #4 Texas, and #15 Tennessee. The Wildcats will also host #1 Georgia in Lexington, which will give Vandagriff a chance at revenge.
Knowing the schedule is built the way it is, more than likely, the Kentucky Wildcats will go 7-5. It would not be crazy to see Coach Stoops's Wildcats go 8-4 or 6-6, either. There are so many swing games on this schedule that could drastically change the outcome.
The matchups with Florida on the road and Auburn at home will decide how well this Kentucky team does. If they go 2-0 in these games, 8- 4 becomes much more likely. If they go 0-2 in these games, 6-6 comes into play quickly.
It's going to be a really exciting football season in Lexington.