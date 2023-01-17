How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Georgia

Kentucky basketball is back in the saddle after one of the most topsy-turvy weeks in program history.

The Wildcats return to action inside Rupp Arena, just one week after losing its 28-game home winning-streak in a stunning defeat to South Carolina. Yet somehow, UK is riding higher than ever, as it managed to pull off an upset of its own, taking down then-No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville over the weekend.

A new opportunity approaches in the form of the Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC), who have already more than doubled their win total from a season ago. Under new head coach Mike White, the Dawgs have a new identity, one that consists of defense and not much on the offensive end.

If you won't be in attendance for the SEC tilt between the Wildcats and Bulldogs, here's how you can watch or listen to the upcoming matchup:

How to Watch

Get ready for a late night, Big Blue Nation. ESPN will cast the 9 p.m. EST showdown as the Wildcats look to get back on track at home. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

