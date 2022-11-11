How to Watch, Listen: No. 24 Kentucky-Vanderbilt

Kentucky kicks off a three-game home stand to close out the 2022 regular season on Saturday, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores for an SEC East matchup. It's a must-win game for the Wildcats if they want to finish the year with eight victories. If you won't be in attendance for what's expected to be a chilly kickoff, here's how you can watch or listen to the game:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Commodores will open the SEC Network's three-game slate on Saturday at Kroger Field. Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Morgan Uber will be on the noon EST call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Kentucky Football News

Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is blocking his way into playing time this season.

Rich Scangarello can relate to Vandy's SEC struggles

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia.

