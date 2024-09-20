How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. the Ohio Bobcats
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to get back in action after one of the most painful losses in Kentucky football history. The Ohio Bobcats will make the trip down to Lexington to take on Kentucky in a game where the spread isn't as large as many would have imagined.
The goal in this football game for the Kentucky Wildcats should be for Brock Vandagriff to push the football downfield. The Wildcats didn't have any explosive play against Georgia, but they will need to be able to push the ball downfield to beat good SEC teams on the road.
This is Kentucky's last tune-up game before this football team gets deep into the heart of SEC play, and the schedule will not lighten up for the Wildcats. Kentucky needs a confidence-boosting blowout win over the Ohio Bobcats.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ohio Bobcats.
How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. Ohio
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ohio Bobcats will take place at 12:45 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on the SEC Network.
Kentucky football vs. Ohio Score Prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at home, and they will be angry in this football game against the Ohio Bobcats. The spread for this game currently sits at -20 in favor of the Wildcats, and they will cover this with ease, winning this football game 31-7. Vandagriff will have a big game for the Wildcats.