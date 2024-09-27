How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. the Ole Miss Rebels
The Kentucky Wildcats got a bounce-back win over the Ohio Bobcats after back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Georgia. Now, the schedule will continue to get more challenging as a handful of difficult road games are coming up.
The first of those road games is coming up on Saturday when the Wildcats face #6 Ole Miss in Oxford. Ole Miss has an electric offense, so while Kentucky will be one of the better defenses they face this season, it will be tough for the Wildcats to slow Jaxson Dart and company.
If Kentucky is going to have a chance in this football game, Brock Vandagriff needs to push the football downfield to Dane Key and Barion Brown. The Wildcats will need some explosive plays to get the win.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
How to watch the Kentucky football game vs. Ole Miss
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss will take place at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on ABC.
Kentucky Football vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road to take on Ole Miss in Oxford, and this is a football game many imagine won't be very close, but the way this Kentucky team plays defense, they could keep it within two scores. Ole Miss will win this football game, but Kentucky will keep it close and cover the 16-point spread. Ole Miss will win this one 28-14.