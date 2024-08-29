How to watch the Kentucky vs. Southern Miss football game
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to open their 2024 season at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. While Kentucky is a 28-point favorite in this game, Southern Miss is a team that has historically given the Wildcats trouble beating them in 2016. This is a much worse Southern Miss team than then, and also a much better Kentucky team, so many aren't concerned with this week one matchup or the Wildcats.
This matchup with Southern Miss will be Kentucky fan's first opportunity to see Brock Vandagriff sling the football in a Kentucky uniform. This game will be the Wildcat's one easier matchup before the schedule gets tougher as the Wildcats play South Carolina and Georgia at home the next two weeks.
Last season, the Wildcats had a lot of tune-up games before the schedule got tough, but this season Coach Mark Stoops and his team will not have that luxury.
Kentucky fans need to hope that this game against Southern Miss is at no point close and that the Wildcats will be able to dominate from start to finish. If Kentucky can win this game and the matchup against South Carolina there is an outside chance College GameDay will be in Lexington for the matchup with #1 Georgia.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
The Kentucky vs. Southern Miss game can be watched on The SEC Network, with kickoff coming at 7:45 on Saturday night.