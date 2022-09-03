Injury Report: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

Kentucky football will begin the 2022 season in rather good health, though it will be without a pair of important starters tonight against Miami (OH).

"Unavailable to play"

Kentucky will be without senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr and super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright. Both players were announced as "unavailable to play" by head coach Mark Stoops on Monday.

"I just have to say that these players have some rights as well. And I have to be very conscientious of that. I expect a few of them to have multiple game suspensions, but I don't know. I really don't know. I'll address it next week. Expect maybe one of them will be back next. We'll see how that goes," Stoops said.

Stoops wouldn't call the players "suspended" as of now.

In their places, senior Kavosiey Smoke will takeover as tonight's starting running back, while junior J.J. Weaver gets the nod at starting outside linebacker.

"Not Dressed"

The following players are not dressed out along with Rodriguez and Wright:

LB Kory Albert

DL Darrion Henry-Young

OLB Conner Long

DE Sam Anaele

"Dinged up"

Left guard Kenneth Horsey is dressed out and participating in warmups after not being fully healthy throughout most of fall camp. Redshirt freshman Jager Burton has been listed as the starting left guard, and it is expected that he will still start against the Redhawks. It will be Burton's first career start.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries throughout tonight's game.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.