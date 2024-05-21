Is Kentucky ranked too low in this SEC Power Rankings list?
Football season is coming around the corner, and this Kentucky team is really hard to read. Part of those issues have to do with the mystery of Brock Vandagriff. The Wildcat's new quarterback was highly ranked out of high school, but we didn't see him much at Georiga, meaning we don't really know what the Wildcats have in their new gunslinger.
A recent SEC Power Rankings list just came out from 247Sports, and they have the Wildcats 12th in the conference that just added two new members.
This feels like a fair ranking, knowing that this Kentucky team could be really good or underachieve, and most of that will be decided by a player we haven't seen much on a college football field.
Mark Stoops will find a way to get everything out of this football team and hopefully win seven or more games.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports had this to say about ranking the Kentucky Wildcats 12th in the SEC, "Kentucky should be one of the SEC's faster teams on offense with Barion Brown and Dane Key coming back. And despite losing running back Ray Davis to the NFL along with a pair of impact starters on defense, Mark Stoops is satisfied with both of those areas the players he has picked to assume those roles coming out of spring. Georgia quarterback transfer Brock Vandagriff and how Bush Hamdan performs as OC is paramount to the Wildcats staying above water against other SEC teams of equal or greater talent. The strength of this 2024 Kentucky team should be at the line of scrimmage, where a bunch of veterans anchor both sides.