J.J.Weaver's Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending, Stoops Says

Another week, another injury to a vital Kentucky player.

Starting outside linebacker J.J. Weaver left Saturday's game against Youngstown State during the Penguins opening drive.

After hitting the turf, Weaver was eventually helped off the field and taken back to the locker room, grimacing over what appeared to be a left arm injury. He did not return to the game.

Kentucky Radio's Dick Gabriel reported later in the game that Weaver was watching the game from the tunnel in which UK exits the field, saying that he had his arm in a sling and appeared to have a brace in the elbow area.

Head coach Mark Stoops didn't have much of an update on the junior linebacker after the game:

"Injured," Stoops said when asked about Weaver's status. "You think I'm going to tell you anything else? I don't --you know, I hope it'll be -- we'll see what happens and I'll give you a better update Monday. I really have no idea at this point. I don';t think it's season-ending or anything like that."

Kentucky has already lost two players to long-term injuries this year, as running back Ramon Jefferson and free safety Jalen Geiger will both presumably be on the shelf for the remainder of the season.

An update on Weaver's injury will come Monday afternoon at Stoops' game-week press conference ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against Northern Illinois.

Wildcats Today will have updates on the status of the linebacker as well as other injuries, updates and news surrounding Kentucky football.