Jalen Geiger's Lower Leg Injury "Doesn't Look Good," Stoops Says

While Kentucky is traveling back to Lexington with mostly smiles following a 26-16 win against Florida in Gainesville, the Wildcats will now possibly be down a starter on defense for the future.

Free Safety Jalen Geiger went down in the first half against the Gators following a blindside block that leveled the junior, leaving him attended to on the field. He was eventually carted off, and Kentucky confirmed before the second half that he suffered a "lower leg" injury and would not return to the game.

Following the win, Head Coach Mark Stoops was asked for an update regarding Geiger's status:

"Doesn't look good. I really feel for him, heck of a young man who's been playing really good football," he said.

The loss of Geiger meant redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett had to step up at free safety for the remainder of the game. He will likely be the starting FS on the depth chart come Monday, although freshman Alex Afari, who has played mostly at nickel, is versatile enough to move over to any spot in the secondary and could fill in for Geiger if need be.

Geiger had three tackles on Saturday before his injury. In the preseason, he was named a AFCA Good Works Team nominee as well as a Wuerffel Trophy nominee.

Wildcats Today will have updates on Geiger's status as they become available.

