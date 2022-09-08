Skip to main content

Jordan Wright Cleared to Play Against Florida

The Wildcats get a huge piece back on defense

Kentucky super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been cleared to return and is available to play against Florida. 

The return of Wright is a welcomed sight for the Wildcat defense, who has a tall task in front of them this Saturday in No. 12 Florida and quarterback Anthony Richardson. 

Wright has 106 tackles in his career, as well as 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

The senior team captain missed the season-opener against Miami (OH) along with senior running back Chris Rodriguez, who is still yet to be cleared. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

