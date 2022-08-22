Skip to main content

Jordan Wright Reportedly to be Suspended for Season-Opener

It appears as though Chris Rodriguez Jr won't be the only Wildcat suspended for Kentucky's season-opener against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3. 

According to Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones, super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright will likely be suspended one game for an "undisclosed off-the-field issue." Jones also reported on Friday that Rodriguez will miss "three or four" games, due to a DUI charge as well as an off-the-field issue, which is the same issue related to Wright's possible suspension. 

Wright, a graduate student out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been a staple of Mark Stoops' defense for the past few seasons, having played in 42 career games for UK. In those appearances, including 12 starting assignments, he's compiled 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and four forced fumbles and recoveries. 

He missed four games down the stretch last year due to injury, but finished the 2021 season with a bang in the Citrus Bowl, recording a career-high 10 tackles against Iowa while also tipping a pass that ended in an interception. 

An official announcement regarding the suspension of Rodriguez and presumably Wright is set to come out this week. 

