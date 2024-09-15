Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops explains not going for it on 4th and 8 against #1 Georgia late
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and it was a dogfight from start to finish. The Wildcats had a lead at half and had multiple chances to win. Georgia was able to leave Lexington with a tight victory, winning by a score of 13 to 12.
The decision that still has Kentucky fans scratching their heads was Coach Mark Stoops's decision to punt on 4th and eight with three minutes left in the game. The ball was on the 47 of Georgia, so the Wildcats had a real chance to score points if they converted.
Here is Coach Stoops's reasoning for deciding to punt the ball away late in the game.
"I know people are going to question the 4th down. You know I have been honest with you for years, and if I made a mistake like last week I will tell you. I do not regret punting that ball. I felt like if we went for it there and don't make it. Our offense, if we stop them, has to go the length of the field. That was going to be tough against that defense. And a predictable pass situation. That's not our strength. To play to our strength, plenty of time to pin them and get the ball back."- Mark Stoops on late punt
Georgia was able to pick up a few first downs and only leave the Wildcats with a few second on the clock, and the Bulldogs were able to win a tight one. Kentucky fans are frustrated because they feel when playing the #1 team, Kentucky should have taken risks that Coach Stoops often doesn't take. This loss is going to be a painful one for Big Blue Nation for a very long time.