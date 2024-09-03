Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had high praise for South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play a very important game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. It feels like every season the Wildcats play they lose one football game they shouldn't that really kills momentum, and they can't let that be this game. It would be great if that didn't happen at all this season.
South Carolina has a quarterback in LaNorris Sellers, who is an incredible dual-threat QB. Last week, Sellers and the Gamecocks didn't have their best game against Old Dominion, but they are better than this, and the Wildcats need to be ready for their best shot.
Against ODU, the Gamecocks ran the football 56 times, so the Wildcats need to be ready to stop the run and try to keep Sellers in the pocket.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had some high praise for the Gamecocks quarterback Sellers. Here are Coach Stoops's thoughts on South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
“Yeah, he is a dual-threat guy. He is big, he is strong, he can throw the heck out of the ball down the field. You saw that; you see the arm talent. I think he is a very good football player that is going to get better with every snap he takes. Every game, every rep, he’ll improve. A very good physical guy with a lot of attributes. He can run, he can throw, he seems like a very mature young man. So, obviously, I think everything you read and see about him takes the game very seriously and works very hard at it.”- Mark Stoops on LaNorris Sellers