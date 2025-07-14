Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has a very important job at SEC Football Media Days
College football is officially right around the corner for Mark Stoops's Kentucky Wildcats, and things are not looking great according to many college football analysts.
After Vince Marrow left for Louisville, it seemed to be one of the last straws for the Kentucky fan base, as many are ready for the program to move on past Stoops.
Coach Stoops has been doing well on the recruiting trail of late, and the Kentucky fan base is using a mantra to describe their coach. That mantra is "motivated."
While the fan base seems to see this motivated line to be a bit of a joke, Coach Stoops is going to have to make sure fans believe that when he speaks at SEC Media Days.
On Thursday, Stoops will step to the podium to talk to the SEC media, and he needs to try and convince the media and Big Blue Nation that this team is going to be better than what everyone believes it will be.
Many look at Kentucky as the worst team in the SEC heading into this season. Some believe the Wildcats are only going to win three football games. Coach Stoops needs to spend his time on the podium explaining a plan and how his team is going to exceed expectations this season.
Coach Stoops did a heck of a job taking the Kentucky football program to a great place, but the ship seems to be sinking. If Stoops doesn't find a way to succeed this year, Kentucky could be looking for a new football coach.