Kentucky Lands Commitment From Long Snapper Walker Himebauch

Late on Wednesday night, Kentucky earned a commitment from Class of 2023 long snapper Walker Himebauch out of Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, Colorado.

Himebauch announced the commitment via social media:

He earned a 5-star rating from Rubiolongsnapping.com:

"Super athletic Long Snapper that moves really well on his feet. Smooth with his snapping and when he is on his feet. Hard working Long Snapper that has improved dramatically over the last year. You simply tell Himebauch what to do and consider it done. He has all of the tools to crush it in college and beyond."

The commitment makes Himebauch the 14th hard commit of the '23 class for UK. After all of the special teams troubles the Wildcats went through this season, the freshman could even have a shot at some immediate playing time in 2023.

