Kentucky could have huge offensive weapon back against Ole Miss
Kentucky could get a key player back on Saturday against Ole Miss. On Monday night during his radio show, head coach Mark Stoops said running back Chip Trayanum is now cleared to play after missing the first four games of the season. He also remains questionable for Saturday.
Trayanum is now "cleared to go," but his status for Saturday all depends on the strength in his hand, which is important for gripping the ball and preventing fumbles. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Jason Patterson, and Jamarion Wilcox have all done a great job as a committee in Trayanum's absence, but it is great news for Kentucky football to get your projected starter back after missing the start of the season.
"He's cleared to go. We'll see what type of strength he has in that hand. It was operated on, and so we'll see how he comes along, and what he's like here throughout the week. ...He's cleared. He's been doing all of the movement here the last several weeks. We'll just see how the week goes."- Mark Stoops on Chip Trayanum
That's certainly encouraging for Kentucky fans to here, especially with a unit who has played really well despite Trayanum's absence. So far this season Sumo-Karngbaye has carried the load with 274 yards on the ground to go along with three touchdown. Jamarion Wilcox backed that up having 133 yards rushing through four games, with Jason Patterson adding 73 yards.
Kentucky fans are definitely eager to see what Trayanum can do, but it's nice to know that you can trust those behind him in the running back group now whenever he does make his debut. With the Ohio State transfer now cleared, it seems a debut in blue and white is imminent for Trayanum.