Kentucky Crashes Out of AP Poll, Down to No. 24 in Latest Coaches Poll After Loss to Tennessee

Kentucky has tumbled outside of the AP Poll for the first time this season following its 44-6 loss to Tennessee.

The Wildcats received 57 votes, the second most of any team not ranked in the Top 25.

Following its win, Tennessee has moved up into a tie for No. 2 with Ohio State. The Volunteers will take on No. 1 Georgia in six days at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Just five teams remain ranked in the latest AP Poll:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 6 Alabama

No. 11 Ole Miss

No. 15 LSU

In the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Kentucky dropped seven spots down to No. 24.

The Wildcats are the lone three-loss team in the rankings:

The Cats will look to bounce back next weekend in their final road test of the season, as they head to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers.

