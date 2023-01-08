Kentucky Defensive Back Kobi Albert Enters Transfer Portal After One Season in Lexington

With less than two weeks until the closing of the transfer portal window, a surprise entry has emerged out of Lexington.

Ja'Kobi Albert announced on Saturday afternoon that he has entered the portal after spending just one season at UK:

Albert — a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Fairfield, Alabama — was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was ranked as the No. 20 athlete and No. 17 player in the state coming out of Fairfield Prep. Albert was originally an Auburn commit, but flipped to Kentucky during the signing period in Dec. 2021.

While not an impact player in 2022 for the Wildcats, Albert did see action on special teams, even totaling two tackles in the Music City Bowl loss to Iowa. He now becomes the 13th Wildcat to enter the portal, which closes on Jan. 18.

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Read what Mark Stoops said about new QB Devin Leary here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.