Kentucky Defensive Back Kobi Albert Enters Transfer Portal After One Season in Lexington

Albert becomes the 13th Wildcat to end the transfer portal, which closes on Jan. 18.

With less than two weeks until the closing of the transfer portal window, a surprise entry has emerged out of Lexington. 

Ja'Kobi Albert announced on Saturday afternoon that he has entered the portal after spending just one season at UK: 

Albert — a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Fairfield, Alabama — was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was ranked as the No. 20 athlete and No. 17 player in the state coming out of Fairfield Prep. Albert was originally an Auburn commit, but flipped to Kentucky during the signing period in Dec. 2021. 

While not an impact player in 2022 for the Wildcats, Albert did see action on special teams, even totaling two tackles in the Music City Bowl loss to Iowa. He now becomes the 13th Wildcat to enter the portal, which closes on Jan. 18. 

