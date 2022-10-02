Kentucky Falls to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its 22-19 loss to Ole Miss.

The Rebels moved up five spots to No. 9 with the win. The Wildcats remain one of seven SEC teams ranked in the latest poll:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

13. Kentucky

23. Mississippi State

25. LSU

Kentucky also fell to No. 13 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

