Kentucky Falls to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll
Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its 22-19 loss to Ole Miss.
The Rebels moved up five spots to No. 9 with the win. The Wildcats remain one of seven SEC teams ranked in the latest poll:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
13. Kentucky
23. Mississippi State
25. LSU
Kentucky also fell to No. 13 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
For more on Kentucky's loss to the Rebels, click here.
