Kentucky Makes Final Two for Alabama CB Transfer Khyree Jackson

After hosting Alabama's Khyree Jackson this week, Kentucky has cracked the final two for the transfer cornerback.

The Wildcats will go head-to-head with the Oregon Ducks for the DB, he announced on social media on Friday:

Jackson's visit to Lexington was unbeknownst to many, but it appeared to have gone well, as the Cats are still in the running for the JuCo-turned-Crimson Tide corner, who is set to announce his decision this Sunday.

After dominating at East Mississippi, the former 4-star made the jump to Tuscaloosa, where he tallied 14 tackles and a couple of pass-breakups across two seasons under Nick Saban. His tenure with the Tide finished sour, however, as he did not appear over the final few weeks of the season, with Saban noting that he was suspended.

The 6-foot-3 CB would become the second defensive back to commit to Kentucky out of the transfer portal, joining Cincinnati corner JQ Hardaway, who announced his decision to head to the Bluegrass on Thursday evening.

Kentucky is losing both starters at that position, as Keidron Smith is out of eligibility, while Carrington Valentine announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. UK's currently has three portal commits. The addition of Jackson would be vital to bolstering the secondary moving into the 2023 campaign.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

