Kentucky Fires Running Backs, Special Teams Coach John Settle

Settle is out after just two seasons at Kentucky.

The first move has been made in regards to Kentucky football's coaching staff. 

John Settle has been fired as UK running backs and co-special teams coordinator after just two seasons in Lexington. BBN Tonight was the first to report the news: 

Before coming to Kentucky, Settle spent seven seasons as a member of Wisconsin's staff. 

It is currently unclear who the frontrunner will be to take over the currently vacant role. 

