Kentucky Football 2025 Record Prediction: Is this it for Mark Stoops?
The start of the 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and this will be a make-or-break year for the Kentucky Wildcats. Some fans are ready to see a new coach leading the program, but Mark Stoops is as motivated as ever as his team looks to exceed expectations.
Kentucky has a lot of problems this season as they have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football, and many national media members don't believe the talent on this roster will be able to compete in the SEC.
The question is, will Stoops find a way to beat the odds and make a bowl game, or could the Kentucky Wildcats be looking for a new coach?
Let's take a look at our predictions for the 2025 win-loss record of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kentucky Football 2025 Record Prediction
Toledo-W
Ole Miss-L
Eastern Michigan-W
@Sotuh Carolina-L
@Georgia-L
Texas-L
Tennessee-W
@Auburn-L
Florida-L
Tennessee Tech-W
@Vanderbilt-W
@Louisivlle-L
Overall (5-7) SEC (2-6)
Kentucky hasn't beaten the Tennessee Volunteers in a while, but there are a lot of question marks around the quarterback room in Knoxville. Kroger Field will be filled for that game as the Wildcats look to take down a team many expect to make a playoff push.
Kentucky has a good shot to beat Vanderbilt in Nashville, as there will be a lot of blue in the stands, but this is not the same old Vandy that many are used to.
If Kentucky were to go 5-7, would that be enough for Stoops to keep his job, or would the Wildcats be looking for a new coach?