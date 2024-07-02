Kentucky football just landed an elite 2025 four-star edge rusher
Kentucky football just landed an elite in-state player as four-star edge rusher Javeon Campbell just committed to the Wildcats. He attends Western Hills High School and is ranked as the 172nd best player in the 2025 class rankings by 247Sports composite rankings.
Clearly, Campbell is a great player being ranked where he is, but knowing he chose Kentucky over Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn shows how great of a player he truly is.
At 6'5 265 pounds, Campbell has the frame necessary to walk onto campus and play as a true freshman. Coach Mark Stoops has done an excellent job keeping elite players from the Bluegrass State within state lines to play their college football, which is huge for the program.
Kentucky's recruiting class is now ranked 20th in college football and is a good month of July away from being ranked in the top 15.
Here is the scouting report on Campbell from Allen Trieu of 247Sports, "Junior year was first of playing high school football but adjusted quickly and was frequently making plays in the backfield. Basketball background shows up in his athleticism and movement. Has good quickness off the snap and closing speed, especially at his size. Has the frame to still grow further. Could ultimately line up almost anywhere along the defensive line and in a variety of schemes and fronts. Currently is more of an edge-rusher, but could kick inside at times and play end in an odd front also. Physical for how new he is to the game. Still has work to do technically and with his hands, but he should continue to pick up the nuances of the position and all the physical tools are there."