Kentucky Football Names Captains for 2022 Season
Kentucky's 2022 season begins in just four days, as the Wildcats will host Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field on Sept. 3.
On Tuesday, UK announced that seven veterans have been named team captains ahead of Saturday's season-opener.
- LB DeAndre Square
- QB Will Levis
- LB Jacquez Jones
- LB J.J. Weaver
- LB Jordan Wright
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr
- OL Kenneth Horsey
Six of the seven captains are seniors, with Weaver being the lone junior tabbed. For Square, this is the third consecutive season that he'll dawn the title of captain, making him the second ever Wildcat to do so, joining Josh Paschal.
Levis and Rodriguez are also returning captains from the 2021 team, while Jones, Horsey, Weaver and Wright are first-time honorees.
Kentucky will be without two of its captains to open the season, as both Rodriguez and Wright were announced as "unavailable to play" by head coach Mark Stoops on Monday.