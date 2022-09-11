Skip to main content
Kentucky Football Reacts to Win Over Florida via Twitter

The Wildcats made sure to remind Twitter that they're far from soft after Saturday's win

Following Kentucky Football's big 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida, some Wildcats took to Twitter to remind Big Blue Nation and the Twitter world that UK is far from just a basketball school. 

On Tuesday, SEC Network analyst Roman Harper had this to say about the Kentucky-Florida matchup:

“Going into the season everybody had Kentucky above Florida. I probably did too, but after one game I’m completely off of that. I’m completely off of that,” Harper said on the Paul Finebaum show. Florida is going to win this game, and I think they’re going to win it pretty handily too. It’s going to look dominant. I’m not trending toward a blowout, but it is in The Swamp and they do play better, they do play differently.”

“Use me as ammo. I’m the ammo guy. If you need it, I’m feeding you right now, Kentucky Wildcats,” Harper said. “But if you want to win this game, you gotta stop Florida up front. Kentucky looked a little bit softer, I hate using the word softer, but they were not as physical up front running the football. You can’t run for 50 yards.”

The ammo was equipped, then fired, as the Cats pulled off the upset inside The Swamp. The Wildcats let em hear it afterwards: 

