Kentucky football star taken 10th overall in recent NFL Mock Draft
Kentucky has one of the best players in all of college football this season, and that is the big fella Deone Walker. Last season for the Wildcats, Walker had 55 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. The feeling in Lexington is that Walker very well could increase that sack total this season, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him get to double digits.
This season, Walker has a chance to set himself up in an excellent spot for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Draft Network just put out a new mock draft, and they believe Walker will go tenth overall to the Minnesota Vikings.
Here is what The Draft Network had to say about having Walker going 10th overall, "Dallas Turner looks the part from his first NFL action in Week 1 of the preseason. Pairing him with Deone Walker with Brian Flores calling the defensive plays is sure to make opposing QBs lose sleep at night."
It's no secret why the Kentucky Wildcat is projected to be taken so high in the NFL Draft when you watch Walker play. He is 6'6 and weighs 345 pounds, but he moves with quickness around the field. Walker is also incredibly strong, which helps him move opposing offensive linemen.
Walker is one of the most athletically gifted players in college football, and he is going to be a star in the NFL. If he has a good season this year for the Wildcats, Walker very well could work his way into the top ten of the NFL Draft.