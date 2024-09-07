Kentucky Football vs. South Carolina: Who will cover?
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the South Carolina Gamecocks in one of the more important week two SEC games.
The question is who will cover in this football game? On the morning of gameday, the line currently sits at 8.5 in favor of the Wildcats. When it comes to who will cover this line, it comes down to how the Kentucky Wildcats offense plays.
Kentucky's defense is elite and should be able to slow LaNorris Sellers and a South Carolina offense that likes to run the ball. If Brock Vandagriff and the Kentucky offense move the ball like they did against Southern Miss, they will win this football game at home by two touchdowns. If South Carolina has a good day on defense, this will turn into a rock fight, and the Gamecocks will cover.
Prediction for who will cover: Kentucky vs. South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats will cover the -8.5-point line at home on Saturday as this team knows that a win will likely lead to College GameDay coming to Lexington for the Wildcat's matchup with #1 Georgia.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
How to watch Kentucky football game vs. South Carolina
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks will take place at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on ABC.
Kentucky Football vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats have College GameDay on their mind, and the only thing in the way is the Gamecocks. With this in mind, Mark Stoops's team covers the line as the Kentucky offense stays hot, beating South Carolina 28-17.