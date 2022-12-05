Skip to main content

Kentucky Freshman Deone Walker Named AP Second Team All-SEC

The defensive lineman wrecked his way to Second Team honors from the Associated Press on Monday.

Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker was one of three freshmen tabbed to the Associated Press' All-SEC teams on Monday. 

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit was named to the Second Team after he finished the regular season with 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has also been named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America Team and was recently named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 28 for his role in UK’s 26-13 win over intrastate rival Louisville.

Additionally, Walker was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist and a Midseason True Freshman All-American by several outlets, including The Athletic, 247 Sports, On3.com and College Football News.

Walker and the Wildcats are headed to Nashville to take on Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The game will kick off at noon ET (11 a.m. Central time in Nashville) at Nissan Stadium in a game that will be nationally televised by ABC.

All Kentucky football season ticket holders and eligible K Fund donors who placed a Music City Bowl request during the priority request period (Nov. 16 – Dec. 1) will receive tickets. Tickets ordered during the priority request period will be allocated into the best seat locations in Kentucky’s official allotment and assigned in order of K Fund priority point ranking this week.

From UK Athletics. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

