Skip to main content

Kentucky-Georgia Earn Coveted Kickoff Slot in Lexington

The Cats and Dawgs will do battle at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend in Lexington

Kentucky and Georgia will square off on Nov. 19 at Kroger Field in Lexington as the Wildcats look to make some noise at the end of the season. 

Mark Stoops' crew will have an opportunity to do so in the coveted CBS 3:30 p.m. EST slot, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday: 

Georgia has defeated Kentucky in 12 consecutive games. The Wildcats haven't defeated the Bulldogs in Lexington since 2006. 

The 3:30 kickoff marks the first time this season that UK won't have played at noon or during primetime. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_15137901_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky-Georgia Earn Coveted Kickoff Slot in Lexington

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16737117_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: Goodfellow Out For Season, Square 'Has Chance' to Return Against Vandy

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16894121_168390308_lowres
Football

Depth Chart Update: Square Returns, Goodfellow Absent Ahead of Vanderbilt

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19365954_168390308_lowres
Football

Early Betting Lines: Kentucky Sizable Favorite Over Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19366425_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19253152_168390308_lowres
Football

Scangarello's Move to Coaches Box 'The Right Answer'

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19203060_168390308_lowres
Football

Hard Work Paid Off For Trevin Wallace in Second Career Start

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19024401_168390308_lowres
Football

Colin Goodfellow 'Hurt Bad' After Game-Saving Punt

By Hunter Shelton