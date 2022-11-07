Kentucky-Georgia Earn Coveted Kickoff Slot in Lexington

Kentucky and Georgia will square off on Nov. 19 at Kroger Field in Lexington as the Wildcats look to make some noise at the end of the season.

Mark Stoops' crew will have an opportunity to do so in the coveted CBS 3:30 p.m. EST slot, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday:

Georgia has defeated Kentucky in 12 consecutive games. The Wildcats haven't defeated the Bulldogs in Lexington since 2006.

The 3:30 kickoff marks the first time this season that UK won't have played at noon or during primetime.

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

