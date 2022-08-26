Kentucky is One of 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff, According to Heather Dinich

The College Football Playoff will enter its ninth installment at the end of the 2022 season, and while fans are craving for its expansion, the four-team tournament has proven to crown the best team in the country on almost every occasion.

Kentucky is a team that has never even sniffed the playoff, let alone be seriously mentioned in the same sentence as the illustrious postseason event. ESPN's Heather Dinich is changing that narrative.

On Thursday, the ESPN Senior Writer released her "20 teams that can make the College Football Playoff." Surprisingly to some, she lists the Wildcats as one of the potential playoff squads.

While the Cats' chances to crack the playoff currently stands at a measly 1.1 percent, Dinich still sees the upcoming 2022 schedule filled with potential for bolstering a resumé that could impress the selection committee, especially if they can defeat both Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

On the downside, she acknowledges that the opportunity to earn true big wins is slim:

"Not enough marquee wins," Dinich writes. "With a non-conference schedule that includes Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois and rival Louisville, Kentucky has to beat top-25 opponents and avoid losing to the likes of an unranked Tennessee."

Kentucky is one of six SEC teams she pegs as potential National Championship winners:

Alabama (30.1% chance to win title)

Georgia (24.3%)

LSU (0.2%)

Auburn (0.1%)

Texas A&M (0.1%)

Time will tell if Kentucky actually has what it takes to see its name around the CFP come the end of the year, but even having its name thrown around with the likes of Alabama and Georgia is a step in the right direction.

