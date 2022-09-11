Kentucky Jumps to No. 9 in Newest AP Top 25 Poll

Following its 26-16 win over Florida, Kentucky made the biggest jump in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, advancing 11 spots up to No. 9. Kentucky checked in at No. 10 in the latest coaches poll

Florida fell six spots to No. 18. There are eight SEC schools represented in the latest Associated Press poll:

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Alabama

No. 9 Kentucky

No. 10 Arkansas

No. 15 Tennessee

No. 18 Florida

No. 20 Ole Miss

No. 24 Texas A&M

Georgia overtakes Alabama for the top spot following the Crimson Tide's close call in Austin against Texas. The Wildcats and Razorbacks crack the top-10, while Tennessee also moves up nine spots to No. 15. Texas A&M barely remains after its embarrassing home loss to App State.

Kentucky is set to play Ole Miss in three weeks, as the two currently-ranked schools will meet in Oxford at Vaught Hemmingway Stadium.

The full poll is below:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami (FL) Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

