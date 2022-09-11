Skip to main content

Kentucky Jumps to No. 9 in Newest AP Top 25 Poll

The Wildcats are officially a top-10 team in the nation

Following its 26-16 win over Florida, Kentucky made the biggest jump in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, advancing 11 spots up to No. 9. Kentucky checked in at No. 10 in the latest coaches poll

Florida fell six spots to No. 18. There are eight SEC schools represented in the latest Associated Press poll: 

  • No. 1 Georgia
  • No. 2 Alabama
  • No. 9 Kentucky
  • No. 10 Arkansas
  • No. 15 Tennessee
  • No. 18 Florida
  • No. 20 Ole Miss 
  • No. 24 Texas A&M 

Georgia overtakes Alabama for the top spot following the Crimson Tide's close call in Austin against Texas. The Wildcats and Razorbacks crack the top-10, while Tennessee also moves up nine spots to No. 15. Texas A&M barely remains after its embarrassing home loss to App State. 

Kentucky is set to play Ole Miss in three weeks, as the two currently-ranked schools will meet in Oxford at Vaught Hemmingway Stadium. 

The full poll is below: 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky 
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State 
  12. BYU 
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas 
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh 
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon 

