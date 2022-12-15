Skip to main content

Kentucky Lands Cincinnati Cornerback Transfer JQ Hardaway

Hardaway will head to Lexington after one season with the Bearcats.

A big day for Kentucky football just got even bigger. 

Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced on Thursday that he is transferring from the Bearcats down I-75 South to Lexington to join the Wildcats:

Hardaway was one of many Cincy players who entered the portal after head coach Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin HC gig. The Wildcats were quickly on the case, offering the corner and eventually landing the 4-star talent.

The commitment becomes an even bigger deal following junior CB Carrington Valentine's decision to head for the NFL Draft. He and Keidron Smith both won't return to UK next season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hardaway is now the third player to commit to the Cats via the transfer portal. He is the second of the day, joining Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox

In his lone season at Cincinnati, Hardaway saw 95 snaps on defense, where he totaled seven tackles and two TFL. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder will immediately slide into a high-profile spot in the secondary for Kentucky. 

Kentucky 's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats

USATSI_19437804_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Lands Cincinnati Cornerback Transfer JQ Hardaway

By Hunter Shelton
mbb_coach_calipari_-_pre-ucla.mp4 (360p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UCLA

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16797063_168390308_lowres
Football

Northern Illinois Transfer OT Marques Cox Commits to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19242205_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine Declares For NFL Draft, Opts Out of Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19599589_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Three Stats That Will End Kentucky Basketball's 2022-23 Season if Not Fixed

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19610327_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Bracketology: Wildcats Bumped Up to No. 4 Seed Following Yale Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19489760_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Todd McShay Projects 'Polarizing' Will Levis as Top-10 Selection in 2023 NFL Draft

By Hunter Shelton