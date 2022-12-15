Kentucky Lands Cincinnati Cornerback Transfer JQ Hardaway

A big day for Kentucky football just got even bigger.

Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced on Thursday that he is transferring from the Bearcats down I-75 South to Lexington to join the Wildcats:

Hardaway was one of many Cincy players who entered the portal after head coach Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin HC gig. The Wildcats were quickly on the case, offering the corner and eventually landing the 4-star talent.

The commitment becomes an even bigger deal following junior CB Carrington Valentine's decision to head for the NFL Draft. He and Keidron Smith both won't return to UK next season.

Hardaway is now the third player to commit to the Cats via the transfer portal. He is the second of the day, joining Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox.

In his lone season at Cincinnati, Hardaway saw 95 snaps on defense, where he totaled seven tackles and two TFL. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder will immediately slide into a high-profile spot in the secondary for Kentucky.

Kentucky 's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

