Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington

The Governor's Cup will be an early evening festivity this season.

Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC:

The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. 

It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, with the first coming this Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. 

